12 Dead as Cyclone 'Michaung' Makes Landfall in Andhra Pradesh

At least 12 people have been killed so far after the severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, reports said.
Further, several people sustained injuries in rain-related incidents and are currently undergoing treatment, sources said.
The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in Chennai and adjoining areas in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, southern districts of Odisha and eastern Telangana continue to be on alert.
Reports said that personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in rescuing stranded people in the city earlier today. According to Satyabrata Sahu, the Special Relief Commissioner of the state, five teams from ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and eight teams from the fire service department have been sent to the southern districts of Odisha - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam - to carry out rescue operations.
Michaung made landfall near the coastal area of Bapatla district in southern Andhra Pradesh. It brought strong winds with speeds of 90 to 100 km per hour. According to an official from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, the weather system is expected to move northwards and gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm within the next two hours.
Further, air services that were suspended to and from Chennai airport on Monday, partially resumed on Tuesday with domestic and international flights landing and taking off albeit with delays reported in some sectors.
The state government set up helplines in the affected districts: Bapatla (8712655881), Guntur (0863 2234014), Krishna (08672 25272), NTR (0866 2575833), Chittoor (9491077356), Kadapa (08672 23272), Visakhapatnam (0891 2590100) and Tirupati (0877 2236007), among others.
The helplines for different departments are available, such as the Police (100, 112) and Fisheries (9390125477). In the Anakapalli district, there are 52 rehabilitation centers established to house over 60,000 individuals, with additional arrangements being made.