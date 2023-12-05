Cyclone 'Michaung': 8 Dead, Houses Inundated, Roads Closed as Heavy Rains Lash Chennai

Around 17 subways including the Ganesapuram Subway, Gengureddy Subway, Sembium (Perambur), Villivakkam and Duraisamy Subway are closed due to water logging, the police informed further.

"Fallen trees have been removed at 58 places in the GCP limit," police said.

On Tuesday morning, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspected the Cyclone affected areas in the state. The Tamil Nadu CM inspected the rain relief camp set up in Kannapar Thital, Chennai. There are 162 relief centres in which 43 are operated accommodating 2477 Chennai residents. There are 20 kitchens operational providing food to these relief centres.