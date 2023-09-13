12 Killed, Several Injured as Truck Rams Into Stationary Bus In Rajasthan

At least 12 people were killed and several others were injured after a truck crashed into a bus on National Highway stretch in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Wednesday early morning.
The bus was travelling from Rajasthan's Pushkar to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am.
According to reports, the bus had broken down and was halted on a bridge when a speeding truck rammed into the vehicle. The bus driver and some passengers were standing behind the bus when the crash happened.
The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area after running out of fuel when the truck rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, police said.
"The bus was standing on the highway while its repairing work was going on. Some passengers were in the bus while some were standing outside when the collision took place", said Mridul Kachawa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bharatpur.
A case has been registered and investigation has been launched.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the deadly mishap and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh for kin of each deceased.
The injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each, the statement added.
"The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Bharatpur. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each", said an 'X' post from the PMO.