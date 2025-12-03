12 Naxalites Killed, 3 Jawans Injured in Dantewada Encounter: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

A major development has been reported from Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. During an encounter between security forces and Naxals, 12 Naxalites have been killed, while three jawans have been reported injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Vijay Sharma has confirmed the incident, stating that the situation is under close monitoring and the injured personnel are receiving prompt medical treatment.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area, and a search operation is currently underway.

