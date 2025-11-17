Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals, Including Two Women, Killed in Encounter

Three Naxals, including two women, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday.

According to IG Bastar P. Sundarraj, the encounter took place in the Kolmal Pat jungle area under the Chintakonta police jurisdiction. “On November 16, forces engaged with Naxals from 6 AM onwards. After a prolonged exchange of fire, the bodies of three Naxals, including two women, were recovered,” Sundarraj stated.

Security forces also seized a 303 rifle, VGA launchers, and other arms and ammunition. The deceased Naxals carried a collective bounty of Rs 15 lakh. Search operations in the area are ongoing. “With the rapid pace of our operations, the Naxals have no option but to surrender,” he added.

IG Sundarraj expressed optimism about achieving the government’s goal of making Chhattisgarh Naxal-free by March 31, 2026. Over the past 20 months, more than 2,200 Naxals have joined the mainstream.

Speaking to ANI, Sundarraj said, “Left Wing Extremism has been a major security challenge not just for Bastar and Chhattisgarh, but for large parts of the country over the past few decades. The last few years have been decisive for the security forces in the Bastar region. In the last two seasons, over 450 Naxal bodies, including top cadres like Basavaraju, have been recovered. In the last couple of months alone, more than 300 Maoist cadres, including members of the Central Committee, Politburo, and other divisional committees, have renounced violence and joined the mainstream.”

