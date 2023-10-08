13 Charred to Death in Fire at Firecracker Shop in Rural Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, at least 13 people were charred to death after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker shop-cum-godown in rural Bengaluru near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on Saturday.
According to reports, the incident was reported when workers were unloading firecrackers from a transport vehicle around 3.30 pm.
After the fire and emergency services received the information, nine vehicles, including water tankers and water lorries were pressed into douse to flames. More than 100 personnel from the department and police continued their efforts till late at night to control the fire.
In the fire incident, 13 people were charred to death while four others sustained injuries.
Bengaluru (rural) SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi said, “Some employees were working inside the shop when the fire broke out. Search operations are still underway. Police are currently working to establish the identities of the deceased.”
The police further informed that the exact cause of the accident to be ascertained, however, preliminary suspicion suggests that the fire might have sparked from an electric wire within the godown.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced a Rs. 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased in the fire.