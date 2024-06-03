13 Killed In Madhya Pradesh, Many Injured As Tractor-Trailer Overturns

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Singh also addressed the incident, noting that Cabinet Minister Narayan Singh Panwar, alongside the Rajgarh Collector and the Superintendent of Police, had arrived at the scene. Singh highlighted the coordination efforts between state authorities, stating, "The news of the untimely death of 13 people from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan due to the overturning of a tractor-trolley on Piplodi Road in Rajgarh district is extremely sad. Cabinet colleague Narayan Singh Panwar along with the Collector and SP Rajgarh are present on the spot. We are in touch with the Rajasthan government and Rajasthan police have also reached the spot."