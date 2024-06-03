13 Killed In Madhya Pradesh, Many Injured As Tractor-Trailer Overturns

At least 13 individuals lost their lives and 15 others sustained injuries when a tractor overturned near the Rajasthan-Rajgarh border late Sunday night, according to police reports. The tractor was transporting people to Rajasthan for a wedding ceremony. Among the injured, two are in critical condition, the authorities confirmed.
Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit provided details of the tragic incident, stating, "Some people from Rajasthan were coming to the state to attend a wedding, in a tractor. Near the Rajasthan-Rajgarh border, the tractor was overturned in which 13 people died and 15 were injured. Two people were in serious condition and have been admitted to the hospital and we have referred them to Bhopal. The injured are being given proper treatment as per the instructions of the government..."
In response to the accident, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. "The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she shared in a post on 'X'.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Singh also addressed the incident, noting that Cabinet Minister Narayan Singh Panwar, alongside the Rajgarh Collector and the Superintendent of Police, had arrived at the scene. Singh highlighted the coordination efforts between state authorities, stating, "The news of the untimely death of 13 people from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan due to the overturning of a tractor-trolley on Piplodi Road in Rajgarh district is extremely sad. Cabinet colleague Narayan Singh Panwar along with the Collector and SP Rajgarh are present on the spot. We are in touch with the Rajasthan government and Rajasthan police have also reached the spot."
Further emphasizing the state's commitment to the victims, Singh added, "The treatment of the injured is going on in the District Hospital, Rajgarh and some seriously injured patients have been referred to Bhopal...My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."
The tragic event has prompted a swift response from local and state authorities, with efforts underway to ensure the injured receive adequate medical care and support during this difficult time.