13 Naxals Killed In Intense Police Encounter In Chhattisgarh

In a significant victory for the security agencies, a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur resulted in the elimination of 13 Naxals, as confirmed by police reports on Tuesday.
The operation, spanning the night of April 1 to April 2, saw over a thousand security personnel mobilized in the Lendra and Korcholi areas of Gangalur. Inspector General of Police (IG), Bastar Range, P Sundarraj, hailed it as one of the Chhattisgarh Police's major successes against Naxal insurgency.
The firefight, which lasted through Tuesday and ended on Wednesday, was initiated after intelligence indicated the presence of the Company No. 2 of Gangalur Area Committee, a significant Naxal group, in Bijapur district.
Notably, the area had been considered a safe haven for Naxals, but recent months saw the establishment of 16 new security camps, enabling a more proactive approach by the security forces.
Utilizing advanced equipment and coordination from various camps, separate contingents of soldiers executed a strategic operation, surrounding the Naxalites in the densely forested terrain.
The joint team comprising DRG, CRPF, STF, and Cobra jawans engaged in multiple encounters, resulting in the recovery of weapons alongside the bodies of the Naxals.
The recovered bodies included ten men and three women, with ten being discovered on Tuesday evening and the remaining three in the early hours of Wednesday. Additionally, reports suggest a possibility of more casualties among the Naxals due to injuries sustained during the encounter.