Police Constable, Maoist Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh

A police constable and a maoist were shot dead during a gunfight in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, reports said on Sunday.
According to reports, an encounter broke out between the Maoists and the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) in a forest near Kanker's Hidur village this morning. The operation was launched based on specific input about the presence of Naxalites in the Hidur forest.
A team of police left for the operation this morning. The gunfight continued for about an hour, reports said.
The martyred police constable has been identified as Ramesh Kurethi.
Meanwhile, during the search, the body of a male Maoist and an AK-47 rifle were also recovered from the spot.
Search operations are being conducted in the sorrounding araes by police forces, Border Security Forces and District Reserve Guard, reports added.