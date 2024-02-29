14 Dead, 20 Injured After Vehicle Turns Turtle In MP; CM Announces Ex-Gratia

At least 14 persons died and around 20 others were injured after a pick-up vehicle turned turtle at Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh.
According to reports, the mishap occurred at Badjhar ghat in the district on Wednesday night. The police, upon receiving information, reached the spot and sent the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra said, "14 people died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre."
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives, announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
"CM Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolences over the untimely demise of many lives in a vehicle accident in the Dindori district. He has prayed to God to give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this loss,” the Chief Minister's Office wrote on X.
"The Chief Minister said that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who died in the incident. He also gave instructions to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey will be reaching the spot," the CMO added.