As many as 14 people were killed after a fire broke out in an apartment in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad said on Tuesday.

As per the Deputy Commissioner, the 14 dead include 10 women, three men and one child.

Meanwhile, several people have been trapped inside the apartment, the officials said.

The officials also informed that a rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

