15-20 Years from Now, Muslim Women Voters Will Vote for BJP: Assam CM

Amid the ongoing talks on implementing a uniform civil code, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that every woman voter from Muslim community will cast their vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 15 to 20 years from now.
While replying to the questions from Rajat Sharma in the show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, CM Sarma said, “I predict, 15 to 20 years from now, every Muslim woman voter will vote for BJP, because we have abolished ‘triple talaq’ and we will surely do away with polygamy. Even Prophet Mohammed, whom Muslims revere as ‘Nabi’, was in favour of monogamy. On polygamy, the Prophet had said, this could be done only with the consent of existing wives. The Directive Principles of State Policy in our Constitution clearly says we should bring a common civil code, which we will surely implement.”
CM Sarma, further speaking on closing down Madrassas in the state, said he is trying to create a progressive ecosystem for the Muslim community. He wants Muslim youths to receive modern education.
The chief minister said, “I want Muslim youths to get modern education. Though it is their families’ duty to see what education they get, I am trying to create a progressive eco-system for Muslim community.”