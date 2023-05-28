15-20 Years from Now, Muslim Women Voters Will Vote for BJP: Assam CM

While replying to the questions from Rajat Sharma in the show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, CM Sarma said, “I predict, 15 to 20 years from now, every Muslim woman voter will vote for BJP, because we have abolished ‘triple talaq’ and we will surely do away with polygamy. Even Prophet Mohammed, whom Muslims revere as ‘Nabi’, was in favour of monogamy. On polygamy, the Prophet had said, this could be done only with the consent of existing wives. The Directive Principles of State Policy in our Constitution clearly says we should bring a common civil code, which we will surely implement.”