15-Year-Old Girl Kills Father & Minor Brother; Chops Bodies, Stuffs Pieces In Freezer

In a shocking turn of events, a 15-year-old girl was arrested recently for allegedly murdering her father and 8-year-old brother in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in March 2024 earlier this year.
According to reports, the minor girl was arrested from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Her boyfriend, 19-year-old Mukul Singh, was her accomplice in the twin murders.
The couple had reportedly eloped in September 2023 after the family of the girl refused their relationship. Mukul was arrested under the POCSO Act after a complaint was filed against him, however, he was released on bail later.
As time passed by, the duo eventually conspired to kill the girl’s father. While they were murdering the father, the young brother woke up from his sleep and they killed him as well to eliminate the “witness”.
Speaking to the media, SSP Pramindra Dobal said, “The girl was initially detained in the city after locals found her roaming suspiciously. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and also disclosed her accomplice’s identity. We then handed her over to Jabalpur police even as we continued with our efforts to locate Mukul.”
During interrogation, the 15-year-old girl arrested for murder confessed that Mukul planned to kill her father, Rajkumar Vishwakarma. There was no plan to kill the younger brother but he woke up during the incident and they killed him too. Police revealed that after killing her father, the girl chopped the dead body. They threw their father’s body in the kitchen and stuffed their brother’s dead body in the freezer before running with Mukul.
Initially, it was believed only Mukul was involved in the murder. However, later investigation revealed that the minor girl was part of the crime.
Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said, “Teams comprising our local police station and crime branch are on the lookout for the girl and the man. We have analysed CCTV footage and their phone number. We managed to recover a scooty that was used by them to flee from the crime spot. We are working on the possible hideouts and we will soon arrest both the accused. They are both together.”
It is learned that Mukul and the minor girl were neighbours and both their fathers work in the Railways. After committing the twin murders, both were reportedly on the run and went to several places including Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and finally reached Haridwar where Mukul left the minor girl alone and fled.