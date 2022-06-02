150 Women Rescued by RPF under Operation 'Mahila Suraksha'

150 girls and women were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and frontline railway staff from becoming the victims of human trafficking during the Force's pan-India Operation 'Mahila Suraksha' conducted between May 3 and 31.

The officials arrested a total of 7000 persons for travelling unauthorized in the coaches reserved for women.

A pan India initiative named "Meri Saheli" has also been operational with an objective of providing enhanced safety and security to lady passengers travelling by trains for their entire journey.

283 teams covering 223 stations of trained women officers and personnel with an average total deployment of 1,125 lady RPF personnel per day, are deployed across the Indian railways who interacted with more than 2,25,000 women during this period and provided them end to end security, informed officials.

To educate the rail users regarding their safety and Dos and Don'ts during their journey, 5742 awareness campaigns were organized.

During this month-long operation, RPF personnel risking their own lives saved the life of ten ladies who had slipped while boarding and deboarding the moving train and were likely to get run over by the moving train.

The operation 'Mahila Suraksha’ was aimed at ensuring safety for women travelling via Indian Railways.

