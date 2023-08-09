1,532 Personnel of CAPFs, Assam Rifles, NSG Committed Suicide Since 2011

As many as 1,532 cases of suicide by personnel of CAPFS, Assam Rifles (AR) and National Security Guard (NSG) have been reported since 2011. This was informed by Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday.
He further informed the lower house on the question of whether the government is aware of any such cases caused due to harassment by the system by saying that no such cases was caused.
"A Task Force has been set up to identify relevant risk factors as well as relevant risk groups and to suggest remedial measures for prevention of suicides and fratricides in CAPFs and Assam Rifles (AR). The report of the Task Force is awaited" MoS Home Nityanand Rai added.