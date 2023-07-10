CRPF Jawan From Assam Commits Suicide In Jharkhand

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan hailing from Assam’s Tezpur died by suicide in Jharkhand on Monday.
According to reports, the incident took place at around around 3 am in the morning hours.
The incident took place at 112 battalion of CRPF headquarter at Chianki, Jharkhand.
The deceased jawan was identified as Pranjal Nath of Tezpur’s Pithakhowa. As per reports, Nath shot himself dead with his service rifle at his office.
The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained. Further investigation into the matter is going on.
In another incident, that took place in the month of April this year, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan committed suicide due to family dispute in Assam’s Nagaon District. The jawan, identified as Sanjeeb Lashkar, hanged himself from a fan inside his room.
The family members of the jawan alleged that he and his wife Sweety Raja Laskar were having personal conflicts due to which she was living away from him for a long time at her maternal family’s home in the Jajri area. The duo got married 15 years ago and was parents to a single child.