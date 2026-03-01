17 Dead, 18 Hurt In Massive Blast At Explosives Unit In Nagpur

A powerful explosion ripped through an explosives manufacturing facility in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Sunday, leaving at least 17 people dead and 18 others injured in one of the region’s deadliest industrial accidents in recent years.

The blast occurred at a unit operated by SBL Energy Limited in Raulgaon village of Katol tehsil, which falls under the jurisdiction of Nagpur Rural police. The company manufactures mining and industrial explosives. The impact of the explosion was so intense that it caused extensive destruction within the factory premises, trapping several workers under debris.

Emergency responders rushed to the site soon after the incident, launching rescue operations amid twisted metal and shattered concrete. The injured were transported to hospitals in Nagpur city, where several are reported to be in critical condition.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualty figures and said the precise trigger for the explosion remains under investigation. Authorities have begun collecting forensic evidence to determine whether negligence, equipment failure or a chemical reaction led to the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and announced compensation from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. In a message shared by the Prime Minister’s Office, he conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. An ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh has been approved for the families of each deceased worker, while those injured will receive ₹50,000.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the explosion as deeply tragic and said he is closely monitoring developments. He stated that senior district officials, including the Collector and Superintendent of Police, reached the location promptly. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) have been deployed to assist in rescue and safety assessments.

Fadnavis confirmed that the state government will provide ₹5 lakh as financial assistance to the next of kin of each victim. In addition to government aid, the company concerned is expected to extend compensation to affected families.