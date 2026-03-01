Karachi Erupts After Khamenei’s Death, 9 Dead in Consulate Violence

Widespread anger erupted across parts of the world on Sunday following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with violent protests breaking out in Pakistan’s Karachi city where at least nine people were killed and 32 others injured.

According to local media reports, hundreds of protesters marched towards the US Consulate in Karachi hours after Iran confirmed Khamenei’s death in joint strikes allegedly carried out by the United States and Israel. Viral videos circulating on social media showed demonstrators carrying sticks and damaging parts of the consulate building, including breaking windows.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed to control the situation. Officials said security personnel used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd as tensions escalated.

Amid the unrest, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar directed authorities to ensure strict security arrangements and identify alternative traffic routes to prevent further disruption. Keamari Senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Ahmed Shaikh mobilised additional police personnel at sensitive locations across the city.

Karachi Traffic Police announced around 11 am local time that both carriageways from the Sultanabad Traffic Section towards Mai Kolachi had been closed due to the protests.

The violence in Karachi followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump, who said that strikes carried out by Washington and Tel Aviv had killed Khamenei. Shortly after, Iran confirmed that the Supreme Leader was killed in his office during the attacks.

In response to his death, Iran declared a 40-day mourning period along with a seven-day public holiday across the country.

Anger over Khamenei’s killing also spilled into Iraq, where security forces were placed on high alert. Protesters gathered near the Green Zone in Baghdad and attempted to move toward the US Embassy. Riot police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Iraq has announced a three-day mourning period in honour of Khamenei.

In India, demonstrations were reported in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. In Srinagar, markets remained closed and public transport was suspended as large crowds took to the streets. In Lucknow’s old city area, people assembled to protest the killing.