17 Patients Dead at Civic Hospital in Maharashtra Within 24 Hours

In a shocking incident, as many as 17 patients admitted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial (CSMM) Hospital in Maharashtra’s Kalwa reportedly died within a span of 24 hours.
As per sources, the state government has asked the dean of the hospital to submit a report regarding the death in two days.
Earlier on August 10, reports claimed the death of five patients at the hospital within a day.
Initial reports revealed that the majority of patients who died were admitted to the ICU, but an accurate number was yet to be confirmed by the CSMM hospital authorities.
On the other hand, civic officials said that the cause of deaths at the facility is being analyzed.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has expressed his condolences for the deceased and also slammed the disitrict administration for not taking timely action “even when the incident of death of five patients in the last few days was fresh.”