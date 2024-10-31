17-Year-Old Boy Decapitated Over Land Dispute In Uttar Pradesh
A 17-year-old boy was decapitated over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Anurag Yadav by the police, was beheaded following a violent confrontation sparked by a land dispute between two local families, PTI reported.
Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma confirmed the fatal clash, attributing it to a long-standing feud between two villagers, Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav. The tensions reportedly boiled over after "Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land that flared up the tension," Sharma explained.
During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him. Ramesh Yadav’s strike was so forceful that Anurag's head was severed from his body. Eyewitnesses described a tragic scene, with Anurag’s mother sitting in shock beside her son’s severed head for several hours until police teams arrived. Officials deployed additional forces at the site to prevent the situation from escalating further.
In the aftermath, the police detained Lalta Yadav and are actively searching for his son, Ramesh, who remains at large. Jaunpur District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra pledged that those responsible would face severe consequences. "This is an old land dispute between the two parties and it is also pending in the civil court. I have asked for a report on the dispute within three days," Chandra told NDTV.
Political responses have added to the growing outcry with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizing the Yogi Adityanath administration, suggesting that law and order in Uttar Pradesh are in freefall. "There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together, on the other hand, the weaker and more inactive the government is becoming, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming. Today's UP says we don't want BJP," he wrote on X.
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar also condemned the attack, voicing his support for Anurag’s grieving family. “The brutal murder of Taekwondo player Anurag Yadav in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad and punishable. My condolences are with the family. May nature give them the strength to bear this immense loss,” Shekhar shared on X.