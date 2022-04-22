18 More Test COVID-19 Positive at IIT-Madras

Eighteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT-Madras on Friday. These were in addition to the 12 people who had tested positive earlier, taking the total number of recent infections on the campus to 30.

All the positive cases are reported to have from the hostel. The IIT administration and health department have stepped up the sanitization efforts on the IIT campus. The administration has been asked to strengthen the preventive measures as well.

State Health Secretary Radhakrishnan had earlier said that the gradual increase of Covid cases was worrying. "Based on the genome analysis of the cases, 90% are Omicron cases of BA.2 variant," he had said as reported by India Today.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,451 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, April 22. This has pushed the total number of active cases to 14,241. A total of 5,22,116 total Covid deaths have been reported in the country so far.

The total number of people vaccinated in the country reached 1,87,26,26,515, on Friday, April 22.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.55% with the weekly positivity rate at 0.47%.

Also Read: BJP and Its Allies Will Clean Sweep GMC Polls: Ramendra Narayan Kalita