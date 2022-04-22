BJP and Its Allies Will Clean Sweep GMC Polls: Ramendra Narayan Kalita

West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita while casting his vote for GMC elections on Friday said that the citizens will vote for development. He also said that this time BJP and its ally will lead to a clean sweep.

Kalita further said, “I am happy to cast the vote. The election takes place after 9 years and the citizens will vote for the development. The BJP and its ally will win in all the 57 wards.”

Speaking about the dissatisfaction of the citizens, Kalita said, “It is quite natural that people are a bit dissatisfied as the areas and population have increased in the state capital. With the increasing numbers of population and areas, citizens faced problems of drinking water, drainage system etc. but the problems will be solved now with the election being held after 9 years.”

A total of 197 candidates are in the fray in 57 wards, while BJP candidates in three wards have already been elected uncontested.

Moreover, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who has made its maiden triumph in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts is now looking to expand its base in the Northeast and fielding 40 candidates of the 60 GMC wards.

A total electorate of 7,96,829, comprising 3,96,891 males, 3,99,911 females and 27 of the third gender, will be eligible to exercise their franchise in 789 polling stations spread across the 60 wards.



Counting of votes will be held on April 24.

