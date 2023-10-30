19 Parked Buses Go Up In Flames In Bengaluru Garage

As many as 19 parked private buses went up in flames at a garage in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday, reported PTI.
The fire broke out when welding work was being carried out on one of the parked buses in the garage in Veerabhadra Nagar in Bengaluru.
Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar along with the transport minister Ramalinga Reddy were on hand to visit the spot to take a stock of the damages.
Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said, "At the time of welding, because of sparks 19 buses have burned down. This is a big workshop and fortunately nothing happened to those who were working inside."
Meanwhile, DCP Rahul Kumar said, "A place by name 'we coach works' had close to 35 buses which were stationed there for repair work. When they were working on one of these buses, there was a spark which led to fire."
In the meantime, due to the fact that the garage was located in an open space, people could move out quickly after they noticed the fire keeping losses to minimum.
(With inputs from PTI)