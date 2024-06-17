19 Trains Diverted by NFR Following Collision of Goods Train with Kanchanjunga Express in Bihar

Upon receiving the distressing news, an Accident Relief Medical team, along with necessary personnel and equipment, swiftly mobilized towards the site. Senior officials from New Jalpaiguri and Katihar also promptly arrived to oversee rescue and relief efforts. General Manager of N.F. Railway, Shri Chetan Kr. Shrivastava, and other senior officials departed from Maligaon by train to assess the situation firsthand. Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw has also departed from Delhi to personally oversee operations at the accident site.