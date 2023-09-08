195 Govindas Injured In Mumbai Celebrating Dahi Handi On Janmashtami

As many as 195 Govindas sustained injuries in different incidents amid Dahi Handi celebrations on Janmashtami in Mumai, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.
BMC said that out of the 195 Govidas, 18 were admitted to hospital while 177 others were discharged after being administered first aid.
"195 Govindas injured in different incidents during Dahi Handi organised on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, in Mumbai. Out of which, 18 were admitted to the hospital, and 177 others were discharged," said BMC.
The BMC had earlier on Thursday informed that 35 Govindas were injured in separate incidents celebrating Dahi Handi on Janmashtami. Four Govindas received serious injuries, while 22 other are undergoing treatment, said BMC.
One of the major cultural activities, Dahi Handi is celebrated by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter and other milk products. Subsequently, a group of people form a human pyramid to reach the matka and break it with a stick.
The tradition symbolizes Lord Krishna’s playfulness and innocence, and his love for butter and curd. Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's act of eating Dahi hung at a height when he was a child.
As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.
The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition.