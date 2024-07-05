Families of 2 Assam Jawans Killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack to be Honoured

Dilip Kr Das's Wife Pranjali Das, daughters Hiyamoni Das and Richa Das, sister-in-law Dolly Das, nephew Dhritiman Das and a relative Sushil Kumar Baishya will attend the ceremony. On the other hand, Bablu Rabha's mother Kalyani Rabha, wife Lipika Rabha and daughter Bhupali Rabha will attend the ceremony.

It may be mentioned that Late Dilip Das was a resident of Sarupeta in Assams' Barpeta.