Families of 2 Assam Jawans Killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack to be Honoured

Two martyred jawans of Assam who were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh in 2021 will be honoured with the Kirti Chakra on Friday.
An Investiture Ceremony has been organized at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi at 5 pm today.
The family members of the two martyrs Shaheed Inspector/GD Dilip Kr Das and Shaheed CT/GD Bablu Rabha confirmed about attending the ceremony.
Dilip Kr Das's Wife Pranjali Das, daughters Hiyamoni Das and Richa Das, sister-in-law Dolly Das, nephew Dhritiman Das and a relative Sushil Kumar Baishya will attend the ceremony. On the other hand, Bablu Rabha's mother Kalyani Rabha, wife Lipika Rabha and daughter Bhupali Rabha will attend the ceremony.
It may be mentioned that Late Dilip Das was a resident of Sarupeta in Assams' Barpeta.