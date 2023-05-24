2 Dead, 20 Injured After Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh

At least two people died and 20 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning.
According to reports, the incident was reported in the Gharghoda-Charbhata turn in Raigarh district. The bus, that met with the accident, was en route to Raigarh from Lailunga when it overturned resulting in the death of two passengers on the spot.
After receiving information regarding the accident, a team of Gharghoda police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
The police were quoted by ANI saying, "Two of the passengers were killed, while 20 others are injured in the incident. The condition of 7 of those injured in the accident is critical. All of them have been shifted to Raigarh Medical College for treatment."
Earlier on May 18, 26 people including students reportedly sustained injuries after a school bus carrying them overturned in East Sikkim district.
The incident was reported at Singbel on the outskirts of Makha under East Sikkim district which is around 40km from the state capital Gangtok.
Those injured included 23 students, one driver and two staff members who were immediately provided medical treatment after the tragic incident.
It came to the fore that 12 of them have sustained severe injuries and were shifted to STNM Multi-speciality Hospital in Gangtok while the others were admitted to Singtam Hospital where they are currently receiving medical care and treatment.