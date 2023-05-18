26 People, Including Students Injured after School Bus Overturns in Sikkim

At least 26 people including students reportedly sustained injuries after a school bus carrying them overturned in East Sikkim district on Thursday.
According to reports, the incident was reported at Singbel on the outskirts of Makha under East Sikkim district which is around 40km from the state capital Gangtok.
Those injured included 23 students, one driver and two staff members who were immediately provided medical treatment after the tragic incident.
It has come to the fore that 12 of them have sustained severe injuries and were shifted to STNM Multi-speciality Hospital in Gangtok while the others were admitted to Singtam Hospital where they are currently receiving medical care and treatment.