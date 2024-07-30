2 Dead, 20 Injured as Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derails in Jharkhand

In a tragic incident early Tuesday, 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, resulting in the death of at least 2 passengers and injuring 20 others.
Of the 18 coaches that derailed, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, according to reports.
The derailment occurred at 3:45 am near Badabamboo, approximately 80 km from Jamshedpur, within the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway.
The rescue operations are currently underway. The exact reason for the derailment is being ascertained, officials said.
Buses and additional trains have been arranged for the affected passengers and the Indian Railways has also issued helpline numbers.
Reportedly, a goods train had also derailed nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently, an official said.
The accident took place in Potobeda, within the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The official added, "Both the Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train were involved in the accident. The assessment of injured individuals is ongoing."