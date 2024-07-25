Gaurav Gogoi Demands Discussion on Recent Train Accidents; Gives Adjournment Notice In LS

In a move to address growing concerns over train safety, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi ,submitted an adjournment notice on Thursday to discuss the recent spate of train accidents.
In his letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Gogoi highlighted the severe impact of these incidents, noting the significant loss of life, suffering, and economic disruption they have caused.
"Just last week, on July 18, four people died and several others were injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. On June 7, the Kanchanjunga Express met with a collision, leaving nine dead and more than 25 injured," Gogoi mentioned in his letter.
"According to sources in the railways, 48 consequential train accidents were reported in 2022-23 compared to 35 in the previous year. The number of non-consequential train accidents was 162 in 2022-23, which included 35 cases of Signal Passed at Danger (SPD)," he added.
The Congress MP pointed to a critical shortage of manpower as a contributing factor, with many loco pilots reportedly working beyond their regulated hours. Gogoi highlighted the existing safety measures as inadequate and called for a overhaul of the rail infrastructure to address the recurring accidents, which he attributes to negligence and apathy.
Today's parliamentary agenda includes continued discussions on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, and the Jammu and Kashmir budget for 2024-25, also presented on Tuesday.
Additionally, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Kirtivardhan Singh will lay papers on the table. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar is expected to provide an update on the implementation of recommendations from the 250th report of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs regarding the 243rd report on demands for grants for the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.
The budget session of Parliament, which began on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.