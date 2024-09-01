2 Dead, 4 Injured in Firecracker Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi

At least two people lost their lives, and four others were injured following a blast at a private firecrackers factory in Thoothukudi on Saturday evening. According to officials, the victims were identified as Muthukannan (21) and Vijay (25), who succumbed to injuries from the explosion.
Four others, Selvam (21), Prashanth (20), Sendhurkani (45), and Muthumari (41), sustained grievous injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Sathankulam government hospital.
In response to the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each for those injured. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also posted a message on X, confirming the financial assistance to the affected families from Mechankulam village in Tuticorin District.