Bomb Threats Rattle DPS Dwarka, Amity, and Multiple Delhi-NCR Schools

Several schools across Delhi-NCR, including branches of prominent institutions like Delhi Public School, Amity, and Mother Mary's, have received threatening emails indicating bomb attacks scheduled for Wednesday morning.
As a precautionary measure, these schools are being evacuated, and the Delhi Police are conducting comprehensive searches of the premises.
The police have deployed bomb detection units, bomb disposal teams, and personnel from the Delhi Fire Service to conduct thorough search operations in the affected schools. According to a statement by the Delhi Police, information was received regarding a bomb threat specifically targeting Delhi Public School in Dwarka.
Other schools affected by similar threats include Mother Mary's in Mayur Vihar, Amity campuses in Saket and Pushp Vihar, as well as DPS Noida, Vasant Kunj, RK Puram, and Sanskriti schools. Initial investigations suggest that multiple emails with identical threats have been sent out since yesterday, following a consistent pattern.
The threatening emails lack specific deadlines or blind carbon copy (BCC) recipients, indicating mass distribution. The Delhi Police are currently investigating the matter.
In response to the threats, DPS Noida's principal's office issued a statement informing parents about the situation and urging them to arrange for the immediate pickup of their children from the school premises. Similar directives were issued by other affected schools, including Amity Pushp Vihar and Saket, where evacuations have also been conducted as per police instructions. These schools will remain closed until further notice.