2 DRG Personnel Injured In Serial IED Blasts In Chhattisgarh

Two District Reserve Guards (DRG) were grievously injured in serial Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts triggered by Naxals near Kurusnar Police station limits in Chhattisgarh Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Narayanpur, Sadanand Kumar informed that DRG personnel were injured in the IED blasts set up by Naxals.

"The joint party of ITBP and DRG were out for area domination towards village Kodoli and Jharwahi when the IED blast occurred," he said.

The injured personnel were identified as Sanau Vadde and Ramji Potai.

Constable Potai has received an injury in the eye and to his left arm, due to which he has been shifted to Raipur for proper treatment.

Officials informed that both men are currently out of danger.

It may be mentioned that Naxalism is a prevailing problem in Chhattisgarh. Last month, A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed during an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s left-wing extremism affected Bijapur district.

The incident took place at Timmapur in the district when a CRPF patrol of the 168th battalion was out for a road opening and sanitising duty.

The officer, Assistant Commandant S B Tirkey, suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to injuries.

