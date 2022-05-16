2 Earthquakes Hit Assam & Meghalaya in last 24 Hours

Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.9 each hit Assam and Meghalaya in less than 24 hours, official reports said on Monday.

The first quake that hit Meghalaya on Sunday at 9:47 pm had its epicenter at Nongpoh at a depth of 12 km. The second quake hit Nagaon in Assam at a depth of 55 km at 3:22 pm on Monday.

According to the reports, tremors were felt in parts of central and northern Assam after the second quake jolted the state.

No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received in either of the quake, officials said.

The northeastern part of the country falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon in the region.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-05-2022, 15:22:13 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.95, Depth: 55 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Tezpur, Assam, India.”