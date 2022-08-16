2 ITBP Personnel Dead, Over 30 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J&K

At least two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel died while 10 others sustained severe injuries on Tuesday after their bus fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

According to reports, the bus, carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel, had its brakes failed, resulting in it falling into the deep gorge.

Moreover, two police and 25 other ITBP personnel were injured in the accident.

The incident happened when the bus was returning from Amarnath Yatra duty and was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room.

"A bus carrying 39 personnel fell down into a roadside river bed after its brakes reportedly failed. The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. Casualties are feared and more details are awaited,” an ITBP spokesperson said told media.