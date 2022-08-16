Chinese ‘Spy Ship’ Docks At Sri Lanka Port, Raises Security Concerns For India

The controversial Chinese ship Yuan Wang 5, which the country claims to be high-tech research ship, or ‘spy ship’, which security analysts calls it, has reached Hambantota port in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The Pentagon, which serves as headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, said that the aforementioned ships are operated by the Strategic Support Force of the People's Liberation Army.

There are suspicions regarding the possibilities of the vessel attempting to track systems and snooping into Indian defense installations while being on its way to the Sri Lankan port.

The US raised concerns regarding the same owing to the ship's surveillance capabilities.

Furthermore, the ship was allowed to dock on the condition that no research will be carried out while in Sri Lanka waters, port officials following the consultation with India, the United States and China.

Sri Lanka foreign minister Ali Sabry, in a statement, said that the security and cooperation in the neighborhood are of utmost priority in handling the issue of the Chinese vessel Wang Yang 5.

The Chinese ‘spy ship’ was earlier scheduled to arrive on August 11 and remain at the port until August 17 for ‘replenishment’.