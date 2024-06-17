2 Jawans Dead, 7 Others Injured After Bus Collides With Autorickshaw In Nagpur

Two Army jawans were killed and seven others, including six jawans, were injured after a speeding private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.
According to reports, the accident occurred near the Kanhan river bridge, involving eight jawans from the Guards Regiment Centre in Kamptee who were traveling in the auto-rickshaw.
The collision occurred when the jawans were returning from a shopping trip in Kanhan in two auto-rickshaws. The bus, belonging to Paval Travels, crashed into one of the auto-rickshaws, completely crushing it. Jawans in the other auto-rickshaw, along with locals, managed to pull the soldiers out of the wreckage.
Soldiers Vighnesh and Dheeraj Rai succumbed to their injuries. The injured jawans—Din Pradhan, Kumar P, Shekhar Jadhav, Arvind, Murugan, and Nagaratnam—are currently receiving treatment. The auto driver, Shankar Kharakban, is also in critical condition.
Maharashtra police have launched an investigation into the incident.