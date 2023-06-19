2 Killed, 10 Injured After Bus Overturns in Madhya Pradesh

At two passengers died on the spot after the bus in which they travelling met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night.
The incident was reported near Sikroda Bridge between Joura and Kailaras town when the bus was en route to Sabalgarh from Morena. On their way to Sabalgarh, the driver lost control over the wheels at a road turn following which the bus overturned in a pit.
In the accident, two passengers died on the spot while ten others sustained severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kailaras, reports stated.
Later, two of the seriously injured passengers were shifted to Morena for advanced treatment.
Earlier, two people died and 20 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh.
The incident was reported in the Gharghoda-Charbhata turn in Raigarh district. The bus, that met with the accident, was en route to Raigarh from Lailunga when it overturned resulting in the death of two passengers on the spot.