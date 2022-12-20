2 Killed, 4 Injured in Blast at Steel Factory in Ludhiana

Two persons died and four were injured after an explosion in a steel factory in Punjab's Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vinay Singhand Rahul Kumar, residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted at a private hospital in Doraha for treatment.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gurmeet Singh said that the police received information from the hospital that there was a blast in a boiler in a steel factory.

"The police team immediately reached the spot. Two workers died during treatment. While four workers are injured," Singh said.

A forensic team has also been called on the spot and samples will be taken.

An FIR has been lodged against the owners of the company and an investigation is underway into the case.