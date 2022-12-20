Construction by Assam Within Meghalaya Will Not be Allowed: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted that the state government will not allow any construction by Assam if it is done within the jurisdiction of the hill state.

Speaking to media persons, chief minister Sangma said, “Anything within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya done by anybody or any government or any other autonomous body will not be allowed.”

The Meghalaya chief minister assured that the state government will have more discussions in the future to make sure that these issues do not occur again and that no instigation or any kind of action that could lead to these kinds of situation would happen.

CM Sangma also assured to be in constant touch and ensure that communication takes place at the highest level.

While responding to a query on the Assam Government’s decision to reconstruct the forest beat office at Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills, Sangma said, “We will take up this matter with the Assam Government.”