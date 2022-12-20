Construction by Assam Within Meghalaya Will Not be Allowed: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted that the state government will not allow any construction by Assam if it is done within the jurisdiction of the hill state.
Speaking to media persons, chief minister Sangma said, “Anything within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya done by anybody or any government or any other autonomous body will not be allowed.”
While responding to a query on the Assam Government’s decision to reconstruct the forest beat office at Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills, Sangma said, “We will take up this matter with the Assam Government.”
A delegation of the Mukroh Dorbar Shnong accompanied by KSU leaders had demanded the government to immediately remove the Assam’s forest beat house from the area to avoid any untoward incidents.
Sangma informed that he had multiple discussions with his Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the last two days.
He said, “We are going to have more discussions in the coming days also in discussion with these issues and how to ensure that these kinds of future situations don’t happen again and no instigation or no kind of action that could lead to these kinds of situations should not happen. We are now in constant touch and we are ensuring that the communication happens at the highest level.”
Notably, Sangma said that the state government has already sanctioned border outposts in sensitive areas along the inter-state border with Assam. Already in Mukroh, 30 people who were posted as platoon have now been regularised as permanent posts. He further clarified that the outpost is in Barato while the border outpost is in Mukroh.