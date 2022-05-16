2 Killed in Arunachal Landslide, Rescue Ops Underway

Two persons died after their house was washed away by a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident has taken place near Punjabi Dhaba on Monday.

Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram said that a woman is still trapped inside the mud house, which came crashing down on Sunday night.

While two bodies have been retrieved from the debris, the fate of the woman is yet to be known. A rescue operation is currently underway to rescue the woman.

Meanwhile, the deceased persons have been identified as 50-year-old Nagen Barman and 15-year-old Tapas Rai. The woman who is still trapped has been identified as 35-year-old Kusum Rai.

Most parts of the state have been receiving heavy rainfall since the last few days, with landslides being reported from several districts, officials said.

The administration has designated the government higher secondary school in Itanagar, the government middle school at Naharlagun and Nikum Niya Hall at Banderdewa as temporary relief camps.

Meanwhile, road connectivity has completely been snapped in four districts of the state due to landslides. The highway connecting four districts of the state via Silapathar, West Siang and East Subansiri have been completely devastated this morning.

