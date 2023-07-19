2 Labourers Injured in Firing by Terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag

Two non-local labourers were fired upon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, reports emerged on Wednesday.
Right after the incident, the two injured persons were admitted at a nearby hospital. Their condition is reportedly stable now.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police have cordoned off teh area for search operations.
In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said, “#Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search #operation. Further details shall follow.”