2 Labourers Injured in Firing by Terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag

Right after the incident, the two injured persons were admitted at a nearby hospital.
Pratidin Time

Two non-local labourers were fired upon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, reports emerged on Wednesday.

Right after the incident, the two injured persons were admitted at a nearby hospital. Their condition is reportedly stable now.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police have  cordoned off teh area for search operations.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said, “#Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search #operation. Further details shall follow.”

Militants Open Fire in J&K’s Anantnag, Civilian Injured
Terrorist
Jammu and Kashmir Police
Kashmir Zone Police

