Militants Open Fire in J&K’s Anantnag, Civilian Injured

One civilian was injured after terrorists opened fire in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to reports, terrorists opened fire and injured a person named Asif Ganai outside a mosque in the Hasanpora Tavela of Bijbehara area in Anantnag.

Asif Ganai is the son of martyred Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganai.

Ganai, who sustained multiple bullet injuries, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police have cordoned off the area and search operations are underway to nab the terrorists involved in the incident.

Earlier this month, as many as three terrorists associated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Srinagar.

The police recovered cash amount of Rs 31,65,200 and other incriminating materials from their possession. They arrested militants were identified as Umar Adil Dar, Bilal Asmad Sidiqi and Salik Mehraj

"A police party of Police Station Nowgam during routine checking at Lasjan Crossing (NHW) spotted 3 suspicious individuals coming from Lasjan towards NHW carrying a blue colour cricket kit bag trying to avoid the naka checking party," said police officials.

During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the trio were working as terrorist associates of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.