2 Passengers Deboarded from SpiceJet Flight for Inappropriate Behaviour

Two passengers on a Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight were deboarded due to their misbehavior with a female cabin crew, the airline informed in a statement on Monday.

In a video which is circulating on social media, the flight crew and passengers were seen involved in a verbal fight after a male passenger allegedly behaved inappropriately with a female crew member. The crew alleged that the passenger had touched one of the crew members inappropriately.

Few passengers were seen siding with the man, others were seen trying to intervene and stop the argument. The video was allegedly shot by one of the passengers on the flight.

"On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi - Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew. The crew informed the PIC and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline released a statement.