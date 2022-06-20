2 Main Shooters In Sidhu Moose Wala Killing Arrested

Delhi police on Monday arrested three people including two main shooters in the infamous murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in a major breakthrough.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell also recovered a cache of arms and explosives including three pistols with 50 rounds, reported ANI.

According to reports, police had accused persons including Priyavrat, aged 26 years, who was the module head and was in direct touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar and led the team at the time of the incident.

Priyavrat has been involved in two murder cases previously. He was arrested in 2015 in a murder case of Sonipat and wanted in another murder case of Sonipat in 2021.

Police identified him from CCTV footage from a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder.