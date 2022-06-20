2 Main Shooters In Sidhu Moose Wala Killing Arrested

Delhi police on Monday arrested three people including two main shooters in the infamous murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in a major breakthrough.
The Delhi Police’s Special Cell also recovered a cache of arms and explosives including three pistols with 50 rounds, reported ANI.
According to reports, police had accused persons including Priyavrat, aged 26 years, who was the module head and was in direct touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar and led the team at the time of the incident.
Priyavrat has been involved in two murder cases previously. He was arrested in 2015 in a murder case of Sonipat and wanted in another murder case of Sonipat in 2021.
Police identified him from CCTV footage from a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder.
On the other hand, the second arrested, Kashish, aged 24, who is also a designated shooter and was also identified from the CCTV footage of petrol pump Fatehgarh. He is a wanted accused in the Jhajjhar case in Haryana in 2021.
Meanwhile, the third accused in the case has been identified as Keshav Kumar (29), who acted as a facilitator and received the shooters in a four-wheeler just after the shootout. He also accompanied them to Mansa district in Punjab.
Kumar had been arrested in a murder case at Bathinda in Punjab in 2020 and was a suspect in various other extortion cases in Punjab.
It may be noted that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had earlier claimed responsibility for the killing of Moose Wala via a Facebook post. Brar has close ties with gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper’s murder.