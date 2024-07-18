2 STF Personnel Killed, 4 Injured In Maoist IED Attack In Chhattisgarh

Two personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed and four others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday night.
The attack occurred in the Tarrem area as security forces were returning from an anti-Maoist operation in the forests spanning Bijapur-Sukma-Dantewada districts.
The joint operation involved personnel from STF, District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA (CRPF's elite unit), and CRPF, aimed at countering the presence of Naxals from Darbha and West Bastar divisions along with military company no. 2.
The deceased personnel have been identified as Bharat Sahu from Raipur and Satyer Singh Kange from Narayanpur district. Additional security forces have been deployed to the area, and the injured STF jawans are receiving necessary medical treatment.
Last month, security forces had a significant encounter in Narayanpur district where six Maoists from People's Liberation Guerrilla Army company no. 6 were killed. The Maoists involved in that encounter had bounties totaling Rs 38 lakh.