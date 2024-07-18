Maharashtra: 12 Maoists Killed in Police Encounter In Gadchiroli

At least 12 Maoists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with police in the jungle near Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra. During the exchange of gunfire, sub-inspector Satish Patil sustained a bullet wound to his left shoulder. He was flown to Gadchiroli from Kanker's Thana Band around 4 PM.
Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Nilotpal, informed that police recovered 12 bodies of Maoists from the scene, along with seven firearms, including three AK-47s, two INSAS rifles, a carbine, and an SLR.
The encounter, which lasted for six hours, began in the afternoon between C60 commandos and Naxals in Wandoli village. The injured, including a sub-inspector of C60 and a jawan, are out of danger and have been evacuated to Nagpur.
One of the slain Naxals was identified as DVCM Laxman Atram, also known as Vishal Atram, the incharge of Tipagad Dalam.
Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a reward of Rs 51 lakh for the C60 commando teams and Gadchiroli Police.
Search operations are underway.