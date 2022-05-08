2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter between them and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
Taking to twitter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Both the trapped terrorists were killed (in the Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow."
According to the police, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and was also involved in various terror crimes, while the other one trapped was a local terrorist.
According to the police, the encounter started during the early hours at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam.
