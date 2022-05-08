Ministry of Fisheries to Organize Yoga Countdown Programme on May 9

The Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying is organizing the Yoga Countdown Programme on May 9 ahead of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022,which will be celebrated on June 21 across the world.

Commemorating the 75 glorious years of India's independence, this is one of the efforts by the department of fisheries to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

This programme aims to create wider outreach and awareness across the country on the importance of Yoga in everyday life and motivate everyone to practise it for holistic development and wellness.

A series of inaugural events will be inaugurated by Parshottam Rupala, Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying on Monday at Porbandar in Gujarat.

A team of officers from the department and field offices led by fisheries secretary, J.N. Swain shall accompany Rupala at the event. Simultaneously, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and Dr. L. Murugan will inaugurate the countdown events at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu respectively.

More than 1000 people including fish farmers, fishermen, fisheries allied industries, civil society organizations and other stakeholders in the fisheries ecosystem, government officials and local people including youth and women will physically participate in the countdown Yoga events at all the locations, while many others will join the programme virtually.

