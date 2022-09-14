2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Srinagar

Two terrorists affiliated to Ansar Gazwat-ul Hind were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday.

The terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza.

Based on specific inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora under the Nowgam police station area, a police official said.

During the operation, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces. The security forces retaliated, triggering an encounter, in which two terrorists were killed, the police official further said.

“On a specific input generated by the police, an encounter (with hiding militants) started in Nowgam area of Srinagar district on Wednesday. Two militants were killed,” a police spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the slain terrorists were involved in a recent terror attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on September 2 in Pulwama.